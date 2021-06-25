Cancel
‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’: Andrew Garfield & Daisy Edgar-Jones To Star In LDS Crime Series From David Mackenzie

By Travis Hopson
punchdrunkcritics.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector David Mackenzie set an extremely high bar for himself with a pair of incredible films, Starred Up and Hell or High Water. While his Netflix historical drama Outlaw King wasn’t quite on their level, it was still an accomplished effort with some big stars. And now Mackenzie is taking his talents to FX on Hulu with a new crime series that will star Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

