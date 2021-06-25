Review: ‘Mary J.Blige’s My Life’
2021 is the year of the documentary centering on the female musician. We are barely halfway through and docs on Billie Eilish, Tina Turner, Demi Lovato, Pink, and Rita Moreno have already been released. Some of those films focus on legacy, others on youth and hunger, others on craft, others on personal triumph after hardship. Mary J.Blige’s My Life combines all of those elements to create a complete, and at times clumsy and overwhelming, portrait of the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.punchdrunkcritics.com