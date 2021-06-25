Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Review: ‘Mary J.Blige’s My Life’

By Cortland Jacoby
punchdrunkcritics.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 is the year of the documentary centering on the female musician. We are barely halfway through and docs on Billie Eilish, Tina Turner, Demi Lovato, Pink, and Rita Moreno have already been released. Some of those films focus on legacy, others on youth and hunger, others on craft, others on personal triumph after hardship. Mary J.Blige’s My Life combines all of those elements to create a complete, and at times clumsy and overwhelming, portrait of the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.

punchdrunkcritics.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Taraji P. Henson
Person
Blige
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
P. Diddy
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Quincy Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Domestic Violence#Freeheld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesGreenwichTime

Mary J. Blige's 'My Life' Documentary: 8 Things We Learned

Mary J. Blige has a long, illustrious career, riddled with Top Ten hits, million-selling albums, Grammys, and Oscar nominations. But there’s one project that has particular importance for her: “I have 13 albums, but my second, My Life, is my most important,” she says in a new documentary commemorating the LP, originally released in 1994. Blige sees My Life not only as the moment she “started speaking to my fans” but also as “the place where I survived.” That narrative of survival, of walking through the fire only to emerge stronger on the other side, has been central to her career ever since; few performers are as open about their struggles and their psychic toll as Blige.
CelebritiesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Interview: Filmmaker Vanessa Roth on Telling Mary J. Blige’s Story of Strength and Vulnerability in My Life

Filmmaker Vanessa Roth has made a career out of profiling everyday men and women whose stories resonate and inspire far beyond the subject’s smaller-scale origins. One of her earliest works as a producer was on the 2007 Oscar-winning documentary shot Freeheld, concerning the push to change the policy concerning domestic partners being allowed to receive a work-related pension after their partner passes away. The short was even adapted into a feature film in 2015. As a director, Roth has profiled middle school student council races in The Third Tuesday in October (2006); the lives of teachers in American Teacher (2011); and recently helmed the National Geographic Channel’s doc series “Impact with Gal Gadot,” which focused on six women who made a remarkable impact on the environment.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's How Much Mary J. Blige Is Really Worth

Since bursting onto the music scene, Mary J. Blige has cemented herself as one of music's leading ladies in R&B. With nine Grammy Award wins and four No. 1 albums on the US Billboard 200 to her name, it's safe to say that the "No More Drama" hitmaker has enjoyed quite the career.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Mary J. Blige "Almost Cried" When Conway The Machine Gave Her His Chain

Weeks ago, several of DMX's friends gathered together for the listening party to his posthumous album Exodus. Just prior to its release, the bittersweet get-together found Swizz Beatz and many of his collaborators in the same room for a positive moment in tribute to Dark Man X, and it was reported that during the listening session, Mary J. Blige was even spotted shedding a few tears.
MusicPosted by
rolling out

Rapsody pays tribute to Mary J. Blige on new single ‘Iconic’ (video)

Female lyricist Rapsody just dropped some hot new heat called “Iconic” that is featured on the new compilation album Big Femme Energy Vol. 1. The album was released on Friday, July 9, by Femme It Forward, a female-led music and entertainment company that aims to celebrate and empower women. The company also aims to make the music industry more inclusive.
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Reveal Debut Album Tracklist Feat. Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige, More

Back in October, it was announced that veteran producer-songwriter duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will be releasing their debut artist album through a new deal with BMG. So far, the iconic hitmakers have released two singles — ‘He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It‘ with Babyface and ‘Somewhat Loved‘ featuring old collaborator Mariah Carey. Today, the multi platinum and GRAMMY winning duo, which has 16 Billboard Hot 100 number 1s to their name, has revealed the official tracklist for their album, Jam & Lewis Volume One which arrives on July 9th.
WorldThrive Global

Music is my Life – Ishtiaque Hasan

Ishtiaque Hasan is a well-known name in the music industry of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. In the starting, he gained variant popularity as a rock guitar player. He has verified his brilliance as a writer. His song has been equally in style on all different international platforms and Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer. Ishtiaque Hasan has come to discuss his musical tune named “Ki Name Deke Bolbo Tomake” which has given one another composed music to the international platforms.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BON JOVI's 'It's My Life' Video Surpasses One Billion Views On YouTube

BON JOVI's music video for the song "It's My Life" has surpassed one billion views on YouTube. It is the first BON JOVI track to reach the milestone. "It's My Life" was the lead single from BON JOVI's 2000 album "Crush", although the song's accompanying video wasn't uploaded to YouTube until 12 years ago, on June 16, 2009. The clip was directed by Wayne Isham, who had previously helmed a number of videos for the band, including "In These Arms", "Bed Of Roses" and "Someday I'll Be Saturday Night".
Musicloudersound.com

Don Letts: the soundtrack of my life

"Music’s all about taste. Lucky I got some,” the ever-modest Don Letts says with a laugh. Now 65, the man whose record collection inspired punk fans and musicians in the 70s to get into reggae – and got Bob Marley into punk – is spending some time in self-reflection with his new autobiography There And Black Again when he’s not directing videos or hosting his 6Music radio show.
TV & VideosIGN

New to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021: The Tomorrow War, Mary J. Blige's My Life, and More

In July 2021, Amazon Prime Video subscribers will be treated to the thrilling sci-fi action adventure The Tomorrow War on July 2, which stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, and J.K. Simmons. On the documentary front, Mary J. Blige's My Life arrives and gives a deep look into the life of the multi-Grammy-winning recording artist and Academy Award-nominated singer and actress.
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Florence Pugh defends relationship with Zach Braff, “It’s my life”

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Florence Pugh doesn’t care if you don’t like her or her relationship with Zach Braff. Speaking with the U.K. newspaper The Times in a piece published Sunday, the Black Widow star opened up about the criticism and bullying she receives from people who apparently don’t understand her relationship with Braff, who’s 21 years older than the 25-year-old actress.

Comments / 1

Community Policy