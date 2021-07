Last week’s State Track and Field Meet results, found in the Delta County Independent, had an error in the final results for Delta High School’s boys 4x100 meter relay team. An injury to senior James Goff prevented him from running the first leg of the race and his brother, junior Hunter Goff, ran for him. A picture of the team (appearing on Facebook), which finished seventh, showed James Goff on the podium instead of Hunter, as stated in the story appearing in the Sports Section of the Delta County Independent.