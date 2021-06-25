Surfside Building Collapse Puts It All in Perspective

Twenty years ago on a road trip through the west coast we were staying on someone’s floor in Seattle with plans the next morning to drive to Vancouver. We woke up one morning and saw a note from our host. “I don’t think you’ll be able to go to Canada today. My Dad called and said a plane hit a building in New York City. Crazy!” There was no TV in her apartment, so my first reaction was why would they close the border? A plane crashing into a building is a weird thing to happen, but I’m sure it happens from time to time. Later on that day of September 11 when I got in front of a TV seeing the visuals from the World Trade Center I understood the tragedy.