Nola ties Seaver's K mark: 'Winning's cooler'
NEW YORK -- Aaron Nola tied Tom Terrific. If only he could have enjoyed it. Nola matched Tom Seaver’s 51-year-old strikeout record on Friday before the Phillies' gruesome late-inning meltdown in a 2-1 loss to the Mets in Game 1 of a seven-inning doubleheader that went one extra frame at Citi Field. Nola struck out 10 consecutive batters, joining Seaver as the only pitchers in baseball history to accomplish the feat. Seaver struck out 10 consecutive Padres at Shea Stadium on April 22, 1970.www.mlb.com