Superintendent Bridges: District supporting teachers 'to create inclusive learning environments'
Naperville School District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges is standing firm in his push to bring critical race theory (CRT) training to the district. In a Countywide Equity Institute video recently made public, The Federalist reports Bridges “quadrupled down” on the idea and more recently sent a mandatory Google survey to faculty and staff to select a book by one of the speakers to “further their learning” after the training.dupagepolicyjournal.com