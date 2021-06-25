California lawmakers seek to remove 'he' from state laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has passed a bill to make sure state laws don't refer to elected public officials as men. Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan's bill updates laws governing California's statewide elected officials. Bauer-Kahan says she authored the bill after discovering that state law often assumes elected officials are men. Lawmakers also passed a bill on Thursday that allows people to be listed as nonbinary on death certificates. California has been steadily updating laws in recent years to include gender-neutral language. A bill by Democratic state Sen. John Laird would do the same for some state agencies, including the California Highway Patrol.