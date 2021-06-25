Cancel
Florida State

Florida officers begin deploying to US-Mexico border

wcn247.com
 15 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A contingent of 50 law enforcement officers from Florida are making their way to the Mexican border. Gov. Ron DeSantis made true on his vow to heed the call from his fellow Republican governors in Arizona and Texas to help bolster patrols along the country’s southern border. The move heightened the political stakes along the border, which is emerging as a key front from which Republicans are attacking the Biden administration. DeSantis is widely considered a potential Republican frontrunner for the White House in 2024 and critics have slammed the move as political theater that would leave local communities with fewer officers to patrol the streets at home.

