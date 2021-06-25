Virgin Galactic gets FAA's OK to launch customers to space

Cancel
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Virgin Galactic finally has the federal government's OK to start launching customers into space from New Mexico. Richard Branson's rocketship company announced the Federal Aviation Administration's updated license on Friday. It's the final hurdle in Virgin Galactic's yearslong effort to send paying passengers on short space hops. The company plans three more test flight before taking passengers. Branson is expected to be on one of those test flights later this year. Another billionaire _ Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos _ plans to ride his own rocket into space July 20 from Texas.

