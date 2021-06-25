Cancel
Weight Loss

Supplements for Weight Loss: Do They Work?

Healthline
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost herbal and dietary supplements don’t lead to weight loss, a review of existing studies has found. Researchers looked into data for green tea extract, guar gum, and acupuncture, among many others. Only 16 studies showed a difference in weight between participants taking supplements and a placebo. Researchers found that...

www.healthline.com
Medical News Today

The do's and don'ts of healthy weight loss for teens

Maintaining a moderate weight has many health benefits for teens and people of all ages. Although losing weight can be difficult, practicing good habits and receiving support from family members can help teens lose weight safely and gradually. Obesity is a growing problem among adults and children alike. In fact,...
SFGate

5 Best Diet Pills For Women to Lose Weight Fast

(Ad) Studies show that women often find it more difficult than men to lose weight. That’s why there’s a wide selection of diet pills on the market that are designed specifically for the female body. In addition to helping you burn fat, the best weight loss pills offer additional health benefits, such as appetite suppression, improved energy levels, and a faster metabolism.
KENS 5

FDA approves 'groundbreaking' weight- loss drug

YORK, Pa. — Experts say a new FDA-approved diabetes drug for long-term weight management has the potential to triple weight loss in obese patients. FOX43 looked into how it works and why it could be a game changer. "It’s an enormous problem and it’s a preventable problem,” Dr. David Geier...
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report

This diabetes drug leads to better weight loss

In a new study from the University at Buffalo, researchers found that people with Type 2 diabetes who were prescribed SGLT2 inhibitors lost more weight than patients who received GLP-1 receptor agonists. The study sought to evaluate the difference in weight loss caused by the antidiabetic medications—both of which work...
Posted by
EatThis

Weight Watchers Doctor Says This Drives Your Weight Loss

Most people think of weight loss as a formula: Burn more calories than you take in. However, there are other factors that also play into it—some of which may be preventing you from reaching all of your weight loss goals. Gary Foster, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at WW, and author of The Shift: 7 Powerful Mindset Changes for Lasting Weight Loss reveals to Eat This, Not That that many of the fundamentals of losing weight have nothing to do with food or exercise. Read on for Dr. Foster's tips for losing weight—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Taking Vitamin D Supplements, Says New Study

Vitamin D has a host of health benefits, however, new research suggests that there's another reason you should at least consider taking a supplement. According to a new study that was highlighted at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 virtual annual meeting, having sufficient vitamin D levels is associated with an increased likelihood of surviving breast cancer.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

The vitamin deficiency linked to increased belly fat. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to reduced belly fat, research shows. The conclusions come from a study including thousands of people. The researchers measured people’s total body fat and abdominal (belly) fat, along with their vitamin D levels. The results...
Gazette

MetaboFix Reviews- Real weight loss results or a fraud?

MetaboFix is a weight loss formula that helps get rid of excess fat without any harsh diets or extensive workout programs. This 3-in-1 dietary blend consists of botanical extracts that accelerate metabolic activity. As a result, the body becomes a natural fat-burning machine that does not require external sources to get rid of extra weight. These ingredients also fulfill nutritional requirements and prevent the absorption of fat into the cells. Therefore, using MetaboFix provides complete nutrition that improves your health and helps you lose weight at the same time.
247tempo.com

28 Weight Loss Myths That Pack on Pounds

“COVID weight” and the “Quarantine 15” have become familiar terms almost a year into the coronavirus pandemic. The terms refer to weight many people have gained since stay-at-home orders practically stopped people from going out, including to gyms. Working out was often replaced with binge watching Netflix and eating comfort foods.
kirklandreporter.com

EnzyBurn Reviews – Digestive Enzymes Weight Loss Supplement?

When people get older, the body’s ability to process efficiently decreases. However, the body still wants the same appetite even though it is not burning down its calories due to hormonal shifts and other related issues. The majority of calorie-burning programs do not consider hormonal changes that occur as they age. The body still wants the same appetite despite the changes in hormones and other factors, and it does so without burning down the calories it consumes. The most basic thing taught by such programs is brushing your teeth immediately after meals. It helps with weight loss. How? Because it signals to your body that you are finished eating for the evening. Snacking or drinking high-calorie drinks is discouraged by the minty clean sensation. Another practice is to plan daily workouts (probably with a close friend) to make losing weight fun. This boosts your motivation and makes you feel less alone. But still, these are hard to follow and tough to keep up. Fortunately, natural supplements like EnzyBurn are readily available to assist people who wish to get back in shape quickly. EnzyBurn is based on a solution that allows customers to manufacture an enzyme with the right foods in their diet.
Posted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists develop world-first weight loss device

In a new study from the University of Otago, researchers have developed a world-first weight-loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic. DentalSlim Diet Control is an intra-oral device fitted by a dental professional to the upper and lower back teeth. It uses magnetic devices with unique custom-manufactured locking bolts.
News-Medical.net

Researchers develop an intraoral device for weight loss

University of Otago, New Zealand, and UK researchers have developed a world-first weight-loss device to help fight the global obesity epidemic. DentalSlim Diet Control is an intra-oral device fitted by a dental professional to the upper and lower back teeth. It uses magnetic devices with unique custom-manufactured locking bolts. It allows the wearer to open their mouths only about 2mm, restricting them to a liquid diet, but it allows free speech and doesn't restrict breathing.
Greatist

Does Selenium Help Weight Loss? Here Are the Deets

If you’re looking to lose weight, you might have seen selenium pop up as your miracle weight loss mineral. But in reality, just eating selenium-rich foods or taking a selenium supplement isn’t going to make you lose weight. It’s a little more complex. Selenium and weight loss: Here’s the deal...
University at Buffalo Reporter

Antidiabetic drug causes double the weight loss of competitor

Patients with Type 2 diabetes who were prescribed SGLT2 inhibitors lost more weight than patients who received GLP-1 receptor agonists, a UB-led study has found. The research, which sought to evaluate the difference in weight loss caused by the antidiabetic medications — both of which work to control blood sugar levels — found that among 72 patients, people using SGLT2 inhibitors experienced a median weight loss of more than 6 pounds, while those on GLP-1 receptor agonists lost a median of 2.5 pounds.
mainstreetnews.com

Local resident enjoying results of bariatric weight loss

Stephanie Clower was tired of feeling self-conscious, tired of the gnawing frustrations and doubts that had been part of her life for almost 50 years. She was tired of fad diets and aesthetic medical procedures. And so Clower, a Braselton area resident, decided to do something different about her weight...
myfitnesspal.com

Weight Loss, Toxic People and Sabotage

My toxic, alcoholic, abusive ex-boyfriend, who felt threatened whenever I looked good. I lost 270lbs of dead weight the day we broke up back in February, and another 20 since abandoning his bad eating/drinking habits. Only 56lbs to go!. Now... I eat according to MY plan, schedule, and goals. I...

