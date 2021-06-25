The HB Police took $3.5M worth of illegal drugs from a Mexican trafficking organization
An estimated $3.5 million worth of drugs is off the streets thanks to the hard work of detectives at the Huntington Beach Police Dept. Over the last 30 days, HBPD detectives have been conducting an ongoing investigation into a large drug trafficking organization out of Mexico. The drug organization has been distributing to various locations throughout Southern California, including Orange County, San Bernardino County and Riverside County.newsantaana.com