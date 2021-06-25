Cancel
Animals

Skunks can cause more than smelly problems for pet owners

El Reno Tribune
 15 days ago

The nose knows. Even the slightest hint of a skunk’s presence can send pet owners scrambling to find a way to get rid of the scent. But it isn’t just the odor that is cause for concern. Skunks are…

Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Ticks Can Present Problems for Pets in All Climates

DULUTH, Minn.- Fleas and ticks can be a dog’s worst enemy and with summer finally here local veterinarians are sounding the alarm on how to prevent ticks. Minnesota is a home to three types of ticks that can present problems for both humans and animals. Some ticks carry diseases that can be fatal to your four-legged family members. Lone star and wood ticks are common in spring and summer as deer ticks are in winter.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Rescuers warn fireworks can cause pets stress, lead to lost animals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For many, the Fourth of July is a time of celebration, but animal rescuers believe it can be difficult for pets who may be scared of fireworks. According to the American Kennel Club, more pets are reported missing during July 4th weekend than any other time of year. Joseph’s Legacy rescuer Meg Melampy said they see that trend locally.
PetsEarth 911

The Poo Problem: Pet Waste

For pet owners who are conscientious about the environment, the garbage pail may contain mostly doggy bags — of the pooper scooper variety. It’s galling to waste an organic material, and if your community has switched to every-other-week garbage collection, it can be noxious as well. Does pet waste have...
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Fourth of July fireworks can cause anxiety for pets

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fourth of July weekend is swiftly approaching and while many western Massachusetts residents are looking forward to fireworks, some of their four-legged friends aren't. The holiday can be an exciting time with summer temperatures, outdoor celebrations and, of course, fireworks. However, while many people enjoy the...
PetsClickOnDetroit.com

Research shows pets can catch COVID from their owners

New research indicates that pets may face a higher risk of catching COVID-19 from humans than previously thought. There have been several reported cases of zoo animals being infected by their keepers. New research indicates that about one in five pets will catch COVID from their owners. Cats are particularly at risk.
Winnebago, ILWIFR

Pet owners fear for fireworks

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Many people can’t wait for the sights and sounds of Independence Day fireworks, but July 4 can be an anxious time for our four legged friends. “It’s heart breaking,” said Mary Wilson of Winnebago about her dog Henry who hides from fireworks. “For her to be in such a panic state constantly and not be able to get under the bed far enough. Or not be able to get under the sofa fast enough that she doesn’t feel safe. You can feel her tremble.”
Cambridge, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Pet owners need to obey the laws

It's sad the park pooch problem isn't monitored more. Or at all. Self-entitled owners don't clean up after their dogs as they should. And that's all around town. Others let them inside the football stadium where it's marked no pets. And too many at the park are allowed to run free. Almost daily a man allows his big dog to run free at the ball diamond complex.
PetsVictoria Advocate

You might be a bad pet owner if...

Just when I think I have seen it or heard it all, something else happens at the clinic that makes me scratch my head (or bang it against the wall). My pastor once said that if a topic starts making you uncomfortable, that means that is likely an area of your life that you need to work on. Well the same goes for pet ownership. As an owner, you committed to being your pet’s caretaker and advocate. There are scenarios that we have seen throughout the years that I would like to see corrected or changed. So here is the hard truth and if you get offended, then you may want to re-evaluate your priorities as a pet owner.

