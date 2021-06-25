Skunks can cause more than smelly problems for pet owners

Just when I think I have seen it or heard it all, something else happens at the clinic that makes me scratch my head (or bang it against the wall). My pastor once said that if a topic starts making you uncomfortable, that means that is likely an area of your life that you need to work on. Well the same goes for pet ownership. As an owner, you committed to being your pet’s caretaker and advocate. There are scenarios that we have seen throughout the years that I would like to see corrected or changed. So here is the hard truth and if you get offended, then you may want to re-evaluate your priorities as a pet owner.