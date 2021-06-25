Google Tweaks Search for Timely Topics

Although they probably shouldn’t, many people today regard Google as the repository of truth and fact. People simply search for news or use terms related to things and events and take the top results as the authoritative word on the matter (and sometimes misattribute it to Google rather than the source). Although it works great for the utilization of its services and, in the long run, ads, Google also knows too well that this presumption could also work against it. Now it is putting up a clear warning when it isn’t so sure about the correctness of search results that it presents because there isn’t much information about it on the Internet yet.