Google Tweaks Search for Timely Topics
Google today announced that it will tweak Search results when a developing issue is happening so that users understand things might change. “While Google Search will always be there with the most useful results we can provide, sometimes the reliable information you’re searching for just isn’t online yet,” Google’s Danny Sullivan writes. “This can be particularly true for breaking news or emerging topics, when the information that’s published first may not be the most reliable.”www.thurrott.com