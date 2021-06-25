Try Birria Tacos at La Casa Del Tamal
If you've spent the past several months hungrily scrolling through TikTok's "For You" page or getting inspiration from Instagram foodies, you've probably come across birria tacos. Birria is a Mexican stew traditionally made from shredded goat meat, though beef is a common substitute. There are plenty of variations, but the basic recipe is this: cook the meat low and slow in a broth of water, spices and veggies. Then, add a blended sauce with some combination of chilies, tomatoes, spices, onions and garlic. Once the meat is finished cooking, coat tortillas in the remaining broth and fry them with meat, onions, cheese and cilantro until crispy. The crisp tacos are served with lime and the remaining broth for dipping.