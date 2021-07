Got a story coming...just so you know, the kid doesn't have social media and doesn't do interviews unless someone can track him down when he's out and about and those have been few and far between. With that said....I can tell you the family went over to Dabo's house last night and was there close to midnight, and they were back out on campus this morning, getting a tour of the campus from a Clemson staffer. From everything I've heard, Clemson did everything in its power to make a good first impression, and everyone has had a good time. More to come.