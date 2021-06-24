Cancel
Omaha, NE

Beat the Heat? Skydive Naked From an Airplane, Set a World Record

By Curt Cartier
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 18 days ago
Motley Crue - "Kickstart My Heart" I have done two tandem skydive jumps in my life. Both fully clothed. Then there's this guy:. Rian Kanouff, of Omaha, Nebraska, recently set a new world record by completing 60 naked skydiving jumps in 24 hours. He came up with the idea as...

97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/
