Kennewick, WA

Fugutive Hit And Run Driver Causes, Receives Heavy Damage

By John McKay
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 16 days ago
Most of the time, hit-and-run crashes don't cause extensive damage. We have seen a few where the driver fled and left behind their vehicle. But most are garden variety. But not this one. Kennewick Police are seeking to find the driver and locate this blue Chevy, stemming from a significant...

97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/
