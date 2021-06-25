Arch work set for Carroll, Cass counties

Indiana Department of Transportation identifies areas affected by Carroll and Cass counties project. Photo provided

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces two arch repair projects for Ind. 218 in Carroll County and Ind. 18 in Cass County beginning Thursday, July 1.

On Ind. 218, arch repairs are taking place over Paint Creek between County Road West 425 North and Meridian Road, east of Camden. On Ind. 18, arch repairs are taking place over Harness/Turley Ditch between County Road 25 East and County Road 125 East, west of Young America.

Most work will be done adjacent to the roadway and under the bridge in both locations. Flaggers will direct traffic when lane closures are needed. Motorists should be attentive for roadway workers and construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Both projects will be ongoing through late August, 2021. INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.