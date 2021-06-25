Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Guns N’ Roses: One of the ‘Worst Concerts in Michigan History’

By Bobby Guy
Posted by 
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The co-headlining tour with Metallica in '92 should have been incredible, but it lands on the worst in Michigan history because of, you guessed it, Axl Rose. Axl Rose has a storied history of being persnickety (to be polite) at live concerts, but it was an illness that led to this disastrous night at the Pontiac Silverdome. This show was the beginning of the end of the co-headlining tour with Metallica.

1049theedge.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
553
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Pontiac, MI
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Matt Sorum
Person
James Hetfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roses#Concerts#Guns N#Michigan History#The Pontiac Silverdome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicyucatanmagazine.com

Fans hope Guns N’ Roses concert in Yucatán actually happens

Social media in Yucatán has been abuzz since Monday when news surfaced that Guns N’ Roses would be performing at Xmatkuil in October. The ’80s band’s official website confirmed the booking with their headline, “Guns N’ Roses are F’N’ back in Mexico.”. Rock fans in Yucatán quickly tempered their expectations....
Musicthebrag.com

Guns N’ Roses rocker Slash celebrates 15 years sober

Guns N’ Roses rocker Slash has a good reason to celebrate today, with the news that he has now been sober for a whopping 15 years. The guitarist’s girlfriend, Megan Hodges, shared the milestone in an Instagram post shared on July 4, where she congratulated Slash on the impressive achievement, adding that she’s “so very proud” of the rocker’s progress.
Columbia, MDBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch STEVEN ADLER Perform GUNS N' ROSES Classics At M3 ROCK FESTIVAL

Video footage of Steven Adler's July 3 performance at the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland can be seen below. Joining the former GUNS N' ROSES drummer in his group are Ariel Kamin, the singer of Argentinian GN'R tribute band SON OF A GUN, plus guitarists Michael Thomas and Alistair James, and bassist Tanya O Callaghan.
MoviesDen of Geek

Terminator 2 at 30: How Guns N’ Roses Created the Perfect Hype

As far as blockbuster sequels go, Terminator 2: Judgment Day remains widely hailed as one of the best, having constructed a skillfully expanded spectacle without indulgently redefining the original premise. Yet, the film had to be sold to the public going into its July 3, 1991 wide release, which was nearly seven whole years after the first film cemented the superstardom of Arnold Schwarzenegger. Fortunately, a partnership with rockers Guns N’ Roses yielded a theme song in “You Could Be Mine” that would effectively convey the film’s intensity and attitude. Thirty years later, the song remains an indelible part of the revered sequel.
Charlotte, MIlansingcitypulse.com

Q&A: Tommy Stinson of The Replacements, Guns N’ Roses plays backyard in Charlotte

FRIDAY, July 9 — Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire tour is just another feather in the cap of a legendary rock ‘n’ roll pioneer with a laundry list of plaudits. Back in 1979, along with his late brother guitarist Bob Stinson, and drummer Chris Mars, The Replacements were founded in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Soon after, vocalist/guitarist Paul Westerberg joined and the rest is alt-rock history. After drunkenly rising from the underground music scene in the early ’80s, the band recorded some of the most influential music of its era. To this day, the band’s sonic DNA still lingers heavily in scads of new bands.
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Krist Novoselic Recalls First Nirvana Jam with Dave Grohl

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic recalled the “immediate” connection he and Kurt Cobain felt with Dave Grohl when the drummer joined the band ahead of recording their 1991 album Nevermind. Grohl was chosen to replace Chad Channing in 1990, three years into the group’s career. In a recent interview with Uncut,...
Rock MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Pearl Jam Guitarist Says Stevie Ray Vaughan Changed His Life

Live concerts can be a life-altering experience. Just ask Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, who said he had stopped playing guitar about a year before he joined the band. He shares the revelation in Enormous: The Gorge Story, a new documentary about the history of the Seattle-area music venue. (The movie, presented by Trafalgar Releasing, will screen for one night only on July 21 to celebrate the reopening of theaters and the return of live music.)
Musicyucatanmagazine.com

New details cast uncertainty over Guns N’ Roses concert

The upcoming Guns N’ Roses concert scheduled at Xmatkuil has not received any permits from Yucatán’s government, an official source said. State authorities confirmed that they have been waiting for the private company hosting the concert to begin filing paperwork, but that so far none has been forthcoming. According to...
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Vince Neil’s Second Concert of 2021 Canceled

Vince Neil’s June 18 concert in New York — Neil’s first since his heavily criticized return to the stage last month — has been canceled. The Motley Crue singer’s social media accounts have not commented on the gig’s cancellation, but the venue has issued a statement. Neil made headlines following...
MusicHuffingtonPost

Dave Grohl Reveals Surprising Inspiration Behind His Iconic Nirvana Drum Beats

Rock fans may want to reconsider the phrase “Disco sucks.”. In a clip that appears to be from the Paramount+ series “From Cradle to Stage,” Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl chats with beatmaster Pharrell Williams about the truly mind-blowing inspiration behind some of the most legendary drum beats in rock history.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GILBY CLARKE: 'I Have Never Had More Lawyers Than When I Was In' GUNS N' ROSES

In a new interview with Aftershocks TV, former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Gilby Clarke disussed the differences between being a full-fledged member of a band and playing with other musicians in a hired-gun capacity. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Even when I got the GUNS N' ROSES gig, I, in the beginning, kind of thought that I was just stepping in for [previous GUNS N' ROSES guitarist] Izzy [Stradlin]. I don't think they really knew if Izzy was gonna be back or whatever. I kind of thought I was just stepping in and being a hired gun. But it was important to the band that I was a band member. Some of 'em may say differently now, because it's convenient, but at that time, if you look in the tour books, the replacement member doesn't get pages of pictures and stuff. I was represented as a band member — on the records, on the tour programs, everything. That's something they made the choice of. I mean, I was happy to be both — it was such a great gig at the time.
Worldthemusicuniverse.com

Guns N Roses returning to Mexico

Guns N’ Roses is returning to Mexico in October for three shows. GNR will perform in Guadalajara on October 7th, in Merida on October 9th and Monterrey on October 12th. A pre-sale for Nightrain fan club members starts July 7th at 11 am local time for Guadalajara and Merida and July 12th at 11 am local time for Monterrey. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning July 9th at 11 am local time for Guadalajara and Merida and July 15th at 11 am local time for Monterrey via Ticketmaster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy