Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Anaheim, CA

Puesto Opens 4th O.C. Location at The Westin Anaheim Resort

By Michelle Pagaran
orangecoast.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks the grand opening of Puesto’s newest location at the Anaheim Resort District. After a long day at the parks or at a convention, guests can unwind and indulge in the modern Mexican restaurant’s signature tacos with crispy melted cheese and housemade blue corn tortillas. Other menu highlights include potato taquitos, esquite, and nogada guacamole. The bar program includes curated spirits including the restaurant’s own tequila and Mexican-style beer as well as margaritas and specialty cocktails. Similar to Puesto’s other locations, the restaurant design is eye-catching with elements such as custom light fixtures spelling out Puesto, octagonal booths with a view of the kitchen, moving liquor shelves, and an innovative wall projection. Puesto joins a vibrant selection of dining options at the AAA Four-Diamond hotel including Rise Rooftop Lounge, Bar 1030, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. As more visitors return to Anaheim with the reopening of Disneyland, this new addition promises to be a worthy stop. Open from 4 to 9 p.m. today. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting June 26. Valet parking and self-parking available with 2 hours validation.

www.orangecoast.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Anaheim, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
Anaheim, CA
Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westin#Long Day#Design#Wine Bar#Mexican Restaurant#Food Drink#Puesto Anaheim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Disneyland
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Virgin Galactic's rocket reaches edge of space with Richard Branson on board

Richard Branson has some new bragging rights. Branson, the British entrepreneur, earned his astronaut wings Sunday after flying to the edge of space aboard a rocket-powered vehicle developed by his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. The test flight — Virgin Galactic's first expedition with a full crew — is a major boost for the company, which aims to start commercial flights with paying customers next year.
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy crowned European champions after shootout win over England

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy claimed the European Championship for the first time since 1968 as penalties came back to haunt England at Wembley on Sunday, Gianluigi Donnarumma saving twice as the Azzurri won a shootout 3-2 after the game finished 1-1 following extra time. The giant goalkeeper saved...
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy