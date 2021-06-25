Puesto Opens 4th O.C. Location at The Westin Anaheim Resort

Today marks the grand opening of Puesto’s newest location at the Anaheim Resort District. After a long day at the parks or at a convention, guests can unwind and indulge in the modern Mexican restaurant’s signature tacos with crispy melted cheese and housemade blue corn tortillas. Other menu highlights include potato taquitos, esquite, and nogada guacamole. The bar program includes curated spirits including the restaurant’s own tequila and Mexican-style beer as well as margaritas and specialty cocktails. Similar to Puesto’s other locations, the restaurant design is eye-catching with elements such as custom light fixtures spelling out Puesto, octagonal booths with a view of the kitchen, moving liquor shelves, and an innovative wall projection. Puesto joins a vibrant selection of dining options at the AAA Four-Diamond hotel including Rise Rooftop Lounge, Bar 1030, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. As more visitors return to Anaheim with the reopening of Disneyland, this new addition promises to be a worthy stop. Open from 4 to 9 p.m. today. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting June 26. Valet parking and self-parking available with 2 hours validation.