CNBC's Morgan Brennan speaks with Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson following the billionaire's successful flight to the edge of space. "I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid, and honestly nothing could prepare you for the view of Earth from space," Branson said after landing. The company's spacecraft VSS Unity launched above the skies of New Mexico on Sunday, with two pilots guiding the vehicle carrying the billionaire founder and three Virgin Galactic employees. Branson is the first of the billionaire space company founders to ride his own spacecraft.