Beyoncé Previews Adidas x Ivy Park Collection Swimwear Capsule, ‘Flex Park’

Beyoncé has given fans a sneak peek of her new Ivy Park swimwear with Adidas, named “Flex Park.”

For this collection, the color is orange.

“How do you flex?” the clips’ tagline reads. We are then left to take in a brief visual of crashing waves — before returning to closeups of the bold new collection.

The video shows off Ivy Park’s inclusive new line. Bey makes it clear that she’s coming for all of our pockets. No matter your gender … this collection won’t leave you hanging.

For the men, the line includes a men’s matching shirt and short set, a pair of slides, a bucket hat and a bag.

“Flex Park” boasts “the perfect vibe for pool parties or sweltering beach days. Standout pieces include one-piece bathing suits, beach-ready cover ups, and sleek two piece.”

The campaign features beauty entrepreneur and fashion influencer Kristen Noel Crawley alongside body-positive influencer Tabria Majors. Quincy Brown also stars.

The only thing is, you’ve gotta act fast because Ivy Park collections have the tendency to sell out pretty quickly.

However, the new capsule does not drop until July 22, which leaves us all more than enough time to save up our coins. All of the pieces are designed to be mixed and matched.

“I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine,” the “Lemonade” singer told Elle magazine in December 2019. “This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.”

She also pointed out that she likes to create gender-neutral clothes.

“I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules,” she explained. “I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.”

“Flex Park” launches on July 22 on adidas.com and will be available in-store and at select retailers globally from July 23.