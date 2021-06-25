Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Beyoncé Previews Adidas x Ivy Park Collection Swimwear Capsule, ‘Flex Park’

By Shine My Crown Staff
Posted by 
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIbEY_0afVibfy00

Beyoncé has given fans a sneak peek of her new Ivy Park swimwear with Adidas, named “Flex Park.”

For this collection, the color is orange.

“How do you flex?” the clips’ tagline reads. We are then left to take in a brief visual of crashing waves — before returning to closeups of the bold new collection.

The video shows off Ivy Park’s inclusive new line. Bey makes it clear that she’s coming for all of our pockets. No matter your gender … this collection won’t leave you hanging.

For the men, the line includes a men’s matching shirt and short set, a pair of slides, a bucket hat and a bag.

“Flex Park” boasts “the perfect vibe for pool parties or sweltering beach days. Standout pieces include one-piece bathing suits, beach-ready cover ups, and sleek two piece.”

The campaign features beauty entrepreneur and fashion influencer Kristen Noel Crawley alongside body-positive influencer Tabria Majors. Quincy Brown also stars.

The only thing is, you’ve gotta act fast because Ivy Park collections have the tendency to sell out pretty quickly.

However, the new capsule does not drop until July 22, which leaves us all more than enough time to save up our coins. All of the pieces are designed to be mixed and matched.

“I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine,” the “Lemonade” singer told Elle magazine in December 2019. “This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power.”

She also pointed out that she likes to create gender-neutral clothes.

“I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules,” she explained. “I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves.”

“Flex Park” launches on July 22 on adidas.com and will be available in-store and at select retailers globally from July 23.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

2K+
Followers
197
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Park#Swimwear#Previews#Tabria Majors#Elle#Adidas Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionThe Drum

Adidas creates swimmable billboard to launch inclusive swimwear collection

Adidas has unveiled the world’s first liquid billboard following the recent debut of its inclusive swimwear collection. The stunt highlights Adidas’s wider choice of technical apparel to athletes, encouraging women in particular to build their confidence by getting involved in sport. The campaign, developed by Havas, is based on insights...
ApparelHighsnobiety

Nike ISPA Drops Summer 2021 Capsule Collection

Key Pieces: With this small seasonal capsule, nearly every piece is essential. There are loads of functional elements that should play well with anyone who missed the recent NOCTA drops, in particular, especially by way of the reflective jacket and many-pocketed vest. Buy: Dover Street Market Ginza, Nike.com (soon) Editor's...
Designers & Collectionsjuxtapoz.com

HUF x James Jarvis Team for New Capsule Collection

Even when he’s not making drawings or paintings about skateboarding, London-based artist James Jarvis is talking about it. Whether encapsulating the element of spontaneity, freestyle or literary depictions of skating, Jarvis wields a poetic touch in showcasing the unlimited possibilities of sport and culture. That he has teamed up with HUF, another visionary who shared these touchstones so closely, seems perfect. Over a collection of apparel, decks and accessories, Jarvis created the art based from Keith Hufnagel skate photos, a harmonious marriage that captures the essence of what made HUF so special, and what makes Jarvis an elegant ambassador.
Moviesattractionsmagazine.com

Transformers and Jurassic Park collide with new toy collection

Hasbro, Universal Brand Development and Amblin Entertainment have teamed up for the first-ever Transformers x Jurassic Park collaboration, and these toys are definitely “More than Meets the Eye!”. The iconic T-rex and Ford Explorer from the 1993 film “Jurassic Park” are now Transformers robots — Tyrannocon Rex and Autobot JP93....
ShoppingSneakerFiles

Nice Kicks x adidas Ultra Boost ‘No Vacancy’ Coming Soon

We saw the Nice Kicks x adidas NMD launch in 2016, and this year celebrates its 5th anniversary. One of the most sought-after NMD releases, it still holds resale value even though the NMD market crashed several years back. To celebrate, we have the Nice Kicks x adidas Ultra Boost...
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

Jeremy Scott x adidas adilette Slides "JS Bear": First Look

Last month when adidas announced a rejuvenated partnership with Jeremy Scott, we immediately got psyched for the return of his wings and bears designs in particular. As the designer's first collab of 2021 surfaced just weeks later, we were somewhat taken back by how tame the overall look was, being accustomed to more outlandish creations from JS. Now, however, it appears it's back to business as usual, as Scott's beloved JS Bear adidas are slated to return.
Amazongeekculture.co

Hasbro’s Transformers x Jurassic Park Mash-Up Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93 Unveiled!

Universal Brand Development and Amblin Entertainment have just revealed the first-ever Transformers x Jurassic Park collaboration! That’s right, the iconic T.Rex and Ford Explorer from 1993′ Jurassic Park are now Transformers – Tyrannacon Rex and Autobot JP93. Both figures feature a combined 260 unique decos and details inspired by fan-favorite...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Polo and Feed Team Up on Second Capsule Collection

Ralph Lauren is continuing its efforts to ensure no child in America goes hungry. On Tuesday, the company will once again partner with Feed, a impact-driven lifestyle brand founded by Lauren Bush Lauren, wife of David Lauren, chief innovation officer of Ralph Lauren, on a collection of apparel and accessories. The first iteration of the partnership was in July of 2019.
ShoppingSneakerFiles

adidas ZX 8000 ‘Yoyogi Park’ Releasing Soon

Adidas Originals continues to drop releases inspired by parks, and the next pair will be the ZX 8000 inspired by Yoyogi Park, located in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan‎. This adidas ZX 8000 comes dressed in a Brown, Mustard, and Purple color combination. Highlighted with a mixture of leather, suede, and long-hair suede, which hits the tongue. Furthermore, reflective accents appear on the Three Stripes and toe, a cloverleaf lands on the insoles for Fall, and the outsole has the address of Yoyogi Kamizonocho (Yoyogi Park) printed.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

MAAP Taps P.A.M. For "Psy-Cycling" Capsule Collection

Australian cycling label MAAP has followed up the launch of its recent sustainability-focused capsule by linking up with Perks and Mini (P.A.M.) for a unique on-bike collection. Throughout the 2000s, P.A.M. became renowned for its ability to blur the boundaries between fashion and streetwear across Melbourne, paving the way for...
Designers & Collectionsgolfmagic.com

adidas and Manors partner for GOLF MEETS FOOTBALL collection

Pionnering golf lifestyle brand Manors has announced a collaboration with renowned sportswear label adidas for Spring / Summer 2021. Launching at the height of the summer of sport - against a backdrop of The Open Championship and Euro 2020 - 'The Beautiful Game' imagines a world where golf, not football, is England's national sport.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Sean Wotherspoon x Disney x adidas Originals: First Teaser

Sean Wotherspoon has been busy. The Round Two co-founder took to Instagram to tease not one, but two upcoming adidas sneaker collaborations with his followers. This comes after he had shared shots of a co-branded adidas Superturf Adventure last month. The first pair Wotherspoon shared with his followers (below) is...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Surf Apparel Capsule Collections

The lululemon x Mark Healey Moon Drift Collection has been unveiled as a collaboration lineup of fashion products that will provide avid sports enthusiasts with a way to maximize their performance. The collection includes a number of purpose-driven products such as the Moon Drift Jacket, the Mood Drift Short Sleeve Shirt, the Moon Drift Board Shorts, the Mood Drift Long Sleeve Shirt, the Moon Drift Pants and the Moon Drift Short. The fashion products are all characterized by their four-way stretch design and the ability to keep the wearer feeling comfortable when the temperature rises.
ApparelDesign Taxi

Adidas Creates World’s First Liquid, Swimmable Billboard To Showcase Swimwear

To encourage acceptance and sports for all, Adidas swims deep into the conscience through the world’s first liquid billboard. The meaningful activation, set up at one of Dubai’s most-visited beaches, comes hand in hand with the sportswear giant dipping its toes into inclusive swimwear, including burkinis. Featuring a transparent acrylic...
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Selena Gomez Designs Swimwear Collection for La'Mariette

Selena Gomez has linked up with swimwear brand La’Mariette to launch a collection of bathing suits, featuring six different styles in a vibrant print that the “De Una Vez” artist has helped design. The swim label, co-founded by Gomez’s former executive assistant Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao, unveils the collaboration...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Soup-Themed Swimwear Collections

Panera Bread's Swim Soup collection was specifically created for people who love eating soup in the summer. A survey conducted by Panera revealed that 70% of people are undeterred from eating soup in the hot weather and the four soup-inspired swimwear styles were created to celebrate these individuals. The collection...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Teen Vogue

The Telfar x Converse Collection Is Here

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Telfar’s full collection with Converse has officially dropped. On July 2, the collab kicked off with the release of a cross-branded duffel bag featuring Telfar’s insignia and Converse’s iconic star motif. Just a few days later, the rest of the collection is now available for purchase at both converse.com and shop.telfar.net.
Beauty & Fashionfashionista.com

Must Read: Bergdorf Goodman Expands Beauty Offering, the Resurgence of Y2K Fashion Trends

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. On Friday, Bergdorf Goodman introduced an overhauled version of its beauty department. Per James Manso of WWD, "The retailer will be launching a new beauty edit centered around new innovations in beauty, ranging from technologically advanced products to those with natural ingredients. Dubbed the BG Beauty Edit, the new curation will live both in brick-and-mortar and online." Bergdorf Goodman is also set to launch a "Men's Self-Care Shop" stocked with grooming products on Aug. 18. {WWD}

Comments / 0

Community Policy