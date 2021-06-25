Avantika Finds Her Voice in Disney Channel's First 'Spin' Trailer (Exclusive)
Disney Channel's upcoming music-centric original movie, Spin, has an official premiere date and trailer, and only ET can exclusively reveal the details!. Starring Avantika (Diary of a Future President), the network's first original TV film featuring an Indian American lead will debut Friday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the premieres of the animated special Descendants: The Royal Wedding, and the one-hour baking competition show Disney's Magic Bake-Off, hosted by High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Dara Reneé and Raven's Home's Issac Ryan Brown.www.ktvb.com