Avantika Finds Her Voice in Disney Channel's First 'Spin' Trailer (Exclusive)

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Channel's upcoming music-centric original movie, Spin, has an official premiere date and trailer, and only ET can exclusively reveal the details!. Starring Avantika (Diary of a Future President), the network's first original TV film featuring an Indian American lead will debut Friday, Aug. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the premieres of the animated special Descendants: The Royal Wedding, and the one-hour baking competition show Disney's Magic Bake-Off, hosted by High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Dara Reneé and Raven's Home's Issac Ryan Brown.

MoviesETOnline.com

Chloe Bailey Misses Her Sister Halle 'Every Single Day' While She's Filming 'Little Mermaid' (Exclusive)

Chloe Bailey is feeling sisterly love for her other half, Halle Bailey, while she's filming Disney's live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid overseas. The actress-singer opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier at the 2021 BET Awards red carpet on Sunday afternoon about missing Halle "every single day." "She is overseas killing it and I'm just so proud of her," said the 22-year-old, who's nominated for four BET Awards with her sister Halle as Chloe x Halle. "She's doing her thing over there and I'm doing my thing over here and I can't wait to come back together."
TV Seriespiratesandprincesses.net

Disney Releases ‘Descendants: The Royal Wedding’ Animated Special Trailer

Disney’s Descendants are back, and this time in a new animated special on Disney Channel. Descendants: The Royal Wedding invites viewers to Auradon’s most anticipated social soiree: Mal and King Ben’s wedding. Happily-ever-after continues for Auradon’s power couple as they prepare to say “I do” at an epic celebration with their friends and family.
MoviesComicBook

Encanto: First Trailer Released for Disney's Next Animated Movie

Walt Disney Animation Studios is once again looking to conquer the Thanksgiving weekend box office with a brand new musical adventure, following in the footsteps of Frozen and Moana. The new film is called Encanto, and it tells the story of a magical family in Columbia, and its one member who doesn't share her family's penchant for special abilities.
MoviesThe Verge

Encanto’s first trailer promises a magical, musical Disney adventure

The first trailer for Encanto, the latest animated film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, is full of magic. The upcoming movie is set in a magical village in Colombia, and it focuses on the Madrigal family who each possess their own gifts, like shapeshifting, plant growth, or super-strength. Even the house is enchanted, dancing along to the beat of everyday life.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's new Disney movie

The charming and enchanting first trailer for Disney's new animation Encanto is here. The movie, which includes original songs by Hamilton and In the Heights' Lin-Manuel Miranda, features the voice of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz and focuses on a family, the Madrigals, who live in a magical place in the Colombian mountains called Encanto.
TV & VideosComicBook

Black Panther Debuts in New Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends Clip (Exclusive)

Everyone loves Spider-Man, and for good reason. He's got cool powers, a fun personality, and a slick costume. Most of all though he's a great friend, and that's why other heroes from the Marvel Universe love to team up with him. You can see that in action thanks to Disney Junior's new animated series Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and in the lead up to the big premiere Disney is releasing some delightful new animated shorts, and we've got an exclusive look at one of the shorts, which features the debut of none other than Black Panther.
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

FUTURAMA Star Billy West On A Possible Disney+ Revival, Favorite Characters, And The Show's Ending (Exclusive)

Billy West is a legend in the world of voice acting, and he's brought a seemingly endless list of iconic characters to life on the big and small screen over the years. One of his biggest early roles, however, was when he got to lend his voice to Bugs Bunny in Space Jam, a movie that's celebrating its 25th anniversary by being released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on July 6th.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

FX Drops First Trailer for 'American Horror Stories' Spin-Off

FX on Hulu has officially released the first trailer for the spin-off anthology series of American Horror Story. American Horror Stories does not follow AHS‘s typical format that follows one story arc for the entirety of the season. The spin-off will actually be composed of separate chill-inducing tales in each episode. Back in May 2020, Ryan Murphy described the show as “one hour contained episodes.”
Moviesbsckids.com

Disney’s “Spin” Shows Us The Faces

Disney has released some more pictures from the Spin movie and now we get to see the characters in their wardrobe from the movie and it has us excited. Avantika as Rhea looks breathtaking and in the same light we also get photos of Kerri Medders as Ginger, Michael Bishop as Max, Abhay Deol as Arvind, Aryan Simhadri as Rohan, Meera Syal as Grandmother Asha, Anna Cathcart as Molly and Jahbril Cook as Watson. What is also wonderful is that we get a picture of the director as well, Manjari Makijany.
MoviesA.V. Club

Stephanie Beatriz voices Mirabel Madrigal, a non-magical girl in a magical world, in Disney's Encanto trailer

Disney’s newest animated feature takes viewers to the the radiant, lush, and enchanting Colombian town of Encanto, where the Madrigals live. In Encanto, Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) voices 15-year-old Mirabel Madrigal, the only person in her vibrant town without magical abilities. Mirabel’s family and fellow Encanto residents harness powers such as shape-shifting, telekinesis, super-human strength, and the ability to befriend plants and animals. In her small town, she becomes the “not-special special” heroine who must save the magic surrounding Encanto.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Added 13 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Disney Plus just delivered a stacked haul of fresh content this Friday, July 9th. Obviously, the most notable new addition is a certain Marvel blockbuster, but there’s also much else worth checking out on the Mouse House’s streaming service this weekend once you’ve caught the latest entry in the MCU. Specifically, there’s the latest episodes of the platform’s ongoing TV shows and some great National Geographic titles.
MoviesGizmodo

In Disney's Trailer, a Girl Tries to Find Her Place in Her Magical Family

A magical house, filled with equally magical people. This one has super strength, that one can shapeshift, and another makes gorgeous flowers bloom wherever she goes. It seems like everyone in Encanto’s family has a special gift. Well, with one exception. Disney has released the first teaser trailer for Encanto...

