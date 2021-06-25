Brewvies, Bluegrass and What to Do in Utah This Weekend

The weekend is here, and there’s plenty to see and do. We’ve got you covered with a guide to the weekend, but first the big news: Brewvies is back! The Brewvies reopening happened officially on Friday. The cinema brewpub reopened its doors to the sound of screeching tires and emphatic declarations of “never turn your back on family” with a showing of F9: The Fast Saga, the latest installment in the Fast and the Furious franchise.