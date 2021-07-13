Torchlight Energy Resources (TRCH) Announces 1:2 Reverse Split of Common Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company ('Torchlight'), today announced that it paid the special Series A Preferred Stock dividend on a 1 for 1 basis to its stockholders of record on June 24, 2021. Torchlight also announced that it implemented a 1 for 2 reverse stock split of its Common Stock. The reverse split, which will become effective after market closing on June 25, 2021, was approved by the stockholders of Torchlight at its Special Shareholder meeting held on June 11, 2021. The 1 for 2 ratio represents the lowest amount Torchlight may implement under the 1-20 range that was previously approved by the stockholders.