'Schmigadoon!' Trailer: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Get Lost in a Musical Town

KTVB
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a little town, full of singing people known as Schmigadoon. That’s where Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key’s characters, Melissa and Josh, find themselves while on a misguided backpacking trip to fix their relationship in the first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ musical comedy series from executive producer Lorne Michaels.

www.ktvb.com
Moviesoklahoman.com

Kristin Chenoweth stars in new musical comedy 'Schmigadoon!' streaming soon on Apple TV+

As Broadway warms up for its eagerly awaited return in September, fans of musical theater might want to consider a jaunt to "Schmigadoon!," thanks to the magic of streaming. "When I got the call about this, I just laughed my butt off," said Kristin Chenoweth, one of the stars of the musical-comedy series, premiering July 16 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Trapped in a Musical Town - Apple's 'Schmigadoon!' Series Trailer

"We're smart, we found our way out of Ikea. We'll find our way out of here." Apple has released an official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a wacky fun musical comedy series debuting this July on the streaming service. In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in "Schmigadoon", a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had. This is a clever concept, and it's going to be so amusing to see them play with this as a series! All of the episodes are directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, only adding to the potential for this to be incredible. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple Melissa & Josh, who come across the wonderfully talented Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. As goofy as this whole setup is, this actually looks like amusing and east to enjoy musical fun.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Schmigadoon (Season 1 Episode 1, Episode 2) Apple TV+, trailer, release date

In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love-which they thought they already had. Startattle.com – Schmigadoon | Apple TV+. Network: Apple TV+. Release date: July...
TV & VideosPosted by
Yardbarker

Cecily Strong comments on 'SNL' future: 'I feel good either way'

Saturday Night Live concluded its 46th season on May 22 and simultaneously set fire to rampant speculation over which cast members have performed their last SNL show. Cecily Strong is squarely in the middle of those rumors, as she emotionally took center stage with Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson for the cold open and then later revived her Jeanine Pirro impersonation to sing "My Way."
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Cecily Strong Teases Her Future at Saturday Night Live

Watch: Elon Musk's Must-See Moments On "Saturday Night Live" Will Cecily Strong be live from New York this fall? The answer: Unclear. On Tuesday, June 29, the Saturday Night Live star opened up about her future at the NBC sketch comedy series. This update came about after moments in the season 46 finale indicated that she, along with Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, may leave the hit show.
TV & VideosPopculture

Cecily Strong Hints at End of 'SNL' Tenure

Saturday Night Live cast member Cecily Strong might be saying goodbye to the NBC comedy show, hinting that she may have already exited the series without fans knowing. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Strong addressed her future on SNL, offering up an ambiguous answer about returning for her 10th season. "I’ll...
TV & VideosComicBook

Schmigadoon! Director Barry Sonnenfeld on What Drew Him to the Unexpected Musical Series

Throughout his career, filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld has taken on a number of ambitious projects, with projects like The Addams Family and Men in Black series both being wildly different from one another, though a unifying factor in his work is an unconventional and heightened approach to various subject matters. In this regard, it took many people by surprise that he was directing the musical-comedy series Schmigadoon! for Apple TV+, yet Sonnenfeld confirmed that, while the genre he's exploring might be fresh territory for him, the nature of the series' tone falls perfectly in line with what appeals to him. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.
TV & VideosAceShowbiz

Cecily Strong on Whether She Returns to 'Saturday Night Live': Let's 'See What Happens'

Despite teasing uncertainty surrounding her involvement in the next season of the NBC sketch show, the 37-year-old comedienne says she will 'be thrilled if [she goes] back.'. AceShowbiz - Cecily Strong has teased her future on "Saturday Night Live". When asked whether she will return in the next season of the NBC sketch show, the actress portraying Jennifer Lynch in "Ghostbusters" said, "[let's] see what happens."
Celebritiesmediaite.com

SNL’s Cecily Strong Reveals This Season May Have Been Her Last

Cecily Strong revealed on Tuesday that Season 46 of Saturday Night Live may have been her last. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Strong admitted that she is may not be returning to the show, noting that her future on SNL is still uncertain. “Things are a bit more up...
CelebritiesVulture

Cecily Strong Is the Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started an SNL Conversation With

We don’t understand the question and we won’t respond to it. Tenured SNL goddess Cecily Strong has hinted that she’s maybe not returning to the show for its next season, a decision that would end her nine-year run as a cast member. “Things are a bit more up in the air and I’m OK with that,” Strong told Entertainment Tonight when asked about her SNL future. “My lesson from last year is sort of see what happens.” Acknowledging that her Jeanine Pirro “Weekend Update” segment from the season finale was widely believed to be a spectacularly boozy send-off, she added, “I’ll be thrilled if I go back. I’ll be thrilled if that was my last show. I feel good either way.” Strong had missed several episodes of SNL’s 2020–2021 season due to filming her new musical-comedy series Schmigadoon!, and she’s also finishing her memoir, which is set to be released later this year. In addition to Strong, there are other cast members who have indicated that their time on SNL might be coming to an end: Pete Davidson said last month that he’s “ready to hang up the jersey,” while Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant’s teary faces spoke for themselves in the finale. Until then, we’ll be sobbing into, and splashing around in, some box wine.
MoviesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Jack Irish, Gunpowder Milkshake, Dr. Death

We don't have a lot going on this week, but we hope you find something you'll enjoy to watch this week. There is a new Netflix movie called Gunpowder Milkshake, Jack Irish makes his final stand on Acorn, and Dr. Death wreaks havoc on Peacock. And don't forget Schmigadoon on...
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Odds & Ends: Get Wowed by Anything Goes Star Sutton Foster Singing and Tapping Ahead of London Bow

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Tony winner Sutton Foster appeared on BBC's The One Show to deliver a performance of the Anything Goes title number. As previously reported, Foster will reprise her Tony-winning performance as Reno Sweeney in the London revival of Anything Goes this summer. She replaces the previously announced Megan Mullally, who exited the production due to injury. Anything Goes, directed by Kathleen Marshall, will play London's Barbican Theatre from July 23 through October 17. Enjoy the performance below!
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

John Slattery Reteams With Jon Hamm for Miramax’s ‘Fletch’ Comedy Reboot

John Slattery, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenza Izzo and Annie Mumolo have joined the cast of Confess, Fletch, starring Jon Hamm and are now in production. Mad Men alum Slattery is reteaming with Hamm for the reboot that closely follows the plot of the classic Gregory McDonald mystery novel series that inspired the 1980’s Chevy Chase films. Hamm stars as I.M.Fletcher, the hotshot investigative reporter played by Chase in the 1985 neo-noir comedy of the same name.

