County Fire Conditions Extreme, Measured Almost Weekly

Current fire conditions in Rio Arriba County are being measured on a weekly basis, County Fire Marshal Alfredo Montoya said. “As we continue to move forward we continue to monitor very closely of course on a weekly basis with the national weather service what kind of weather conditions we’re gonna have that week and then especially going into the weekends,” Montoya said. “We’re going to look closely at the weather to make sure that we make an informed decision on what we’re going to do that week for burn restrictions for the county.”