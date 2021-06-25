Cancel
Movies

'Schmigadoon!' Trailer: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Get Lost in a Musical Town

WHAS 11
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to a little town, full of singing people known as Schmigadoon. That’s where Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key’s characters, Melissa and Josh, find themselves while on a misguided backpacking trip to fix their relationship in the first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ musical comedy series from executive producer Lorne Michaels.

www.whas11.com
Moviesoklahoman.com

Kristin Chenoweth stars in new musical comedy 'Schmigadoon!' streaming soon on Apple TV+

As Broadway warms up for its eagerly awaited return in September, fans of musical theater might want to consider a jaunt to "Schmigadoon!," thanks to the magic of streaming. "When I got the call about this, I just laughed my butt off," said Kristin Chenoweth, one of the stars of the musical-comedy series, premiering July 16 on the Apple TV+ streaming service.
TV SeriesFirst Showing

Trapped in a Musical Town - Apple's 'Schmigadoon!' Series Trailer

"We're smart, we found our way out of Ikea. We'll find our way out of here." Apple has released an official trailer for Schmigadoon!, a wacky fun musical comedy series debuting this July on the streaming service. In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in "Schmigadoon", a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love—which they thought they already had. This is a clever concept, and it's going to be so amusing to see them play with this as a series! All of the episodes are directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, only adding to the potential for this to be incredible. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as the couple Melissa & Josh, who come across the wonderfully talented Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit. As goofy as this whole setup is, this actually looks like amusing and east to enjoy musical fun.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Cecily Strong Teases Her Future at Saturday Night Live

Watch: Elon Musk's Must-See Moments On "Saturday Night Live" Will Cecily Strong be live from New York this fall? The answer: Unclear. On Tuesday, June 29, the Saturday Night Live star opened up about her future at the NBC sketch comedy series. This update came about after moments in the season 46 finale indicated that she, along with Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson, may leave the hit show.
TV Seriesstartattle.com

Schmigadoon (Season 1 Episode 1, Episode 2) Apple TV+, trailer, release date

In this parody of 1940s musicals, backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople, and learn they can’t leave without finding true love-which they thought they already had. Startattle.com – Schmigadoon | Apple TV+. Network: Apple TV+. Release date: July...
TV & VideosAceShowbiz

Cecily Strong on Whether She Returns to 'Saturday Night Live': Let's 'See What Happens'

Despite teasing uncertainty surrounding her involvement in the next season of the NBC sketch show, the 37-year-old comedienne says she will 'be thrilled if [she goes] back.'. AceShowbiz - Cecily Strong has teased her future on "Saturday Night Live". When asked whether she will return in the next season of the NBC sketch show, the actress portraying Jennifer Lynch in "Ghostbusters" said, "[let's] see what happens."
TV & VideosComicBook

Schmigadoon! Director Barry Sonnenfeld on What Drew Him to the Unexpected Musical Series

Throughout his career, filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld has taken on a number of ambitious projects, with projects like The Addams Family and Men in Black series both being wildly different from one another, though a unifying factor in his work is an unconventional and heightened approach to various subject matters. In this regard, it took many people by surprise that he was directing the musical-comedy series Schmigadoon! for Apple TV+, yet Sonnenfeld confirmed that, while the genre he's exploring might be fresh territory for him, the nature of the series' tone falls perfectly in line with what appeals to him. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Learned from the Trailer for “Schmigadoon”

How many people would start flipping out if they realized they were stuck in a living, breathing musical that they couldn’t just walk out of? The answer kind of feels like it would be ‘a lot’, simply because many of us might enjoy musicals, but being ambushed by one while on a hike would be a little unnerving, especially since walking into a place that by all rights shouldn’t exist would probably already have a lot of people on edge. Some folks might actually enjoy it up until they realized they couldn’t leave, but for Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key, it’s about to turn into a series that will hopefully come off as something that people will want to keep watching. Some folks love musicals and some aren’t exactly crazy about them, but the idea for this series on Apple TV+ appears to be, well, I’m not sure at this moment. But it does appear to be filled with plenty of well-known names and a vibrant tone that is bound to attract some viewers and make others wonder what in the heck they’re watching.
CelebritiesVulture

Cecily Strong Is the Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started an SNL Conversation With

We don’t understand the question and we won’t respond to it. Tenured SNL goddess Cecily Strong has hinted that she’s maybe not returning to the show for its next season, a decision that would end her nine-year run as a cast member. “Things are a bit more up in the air and I’m OK with that,” Strong told Entertainment Tonight when asked about her SNL future. “My lesson from last year is sort of see what happens.” Acknowledging that her Jeanine Pirro “Weekend Update” segment from the season finale was widely believed to be a spectacularly boozy send-off, she added, “I’ll be thrilled if I go back. I’ll be thrilled if that was my last show. I feel good either way.” Strong had missed several episodes of SNL’s 2020–2021 season due to filming her new musical-comedy series Schmigadoon!, and she’s also finishing her memoir, which is set to be released later this year. In addition to Strong, there are other cast members who have indicated that their time on SNL might be coming to an end: Pete Davidson said last month that he’s “ready to hang up the jersey,” while Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant’s teary faces spoke for themselves in the finale. Until then, we’ll be sobbing into, and splashing around in, some box wine.
MoviesA.V. Club

Apple TV Plus’ Schmigadoon! offers grand musical numbers but squanders its cast

There’s a duality to splashy Broadway-style musicals that garner almost equal shares of love and hate. For many, musicals are universes where conflicts arise and conclude with enviable ease, and sweeping melodies are conduits for otherwise complex expression. Whether the story ends with hope or tragedy, impactful musicals have the ability to emotionally rock audiences and offer worlds where one can truly escape or feel inspired. That said, there’s also a very vocal population that will attest, sometimes fairly, to the genre’s inherent absurdity. After all, where else can predictable character archetypes reign and large groups of strangers digress into coordinated dance troupes who sing through their issues? Even the biggest Broadway devotee can set aside their love for a moment to recognize when something is ripe for parody.
MoviesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Jack Irish, Gunpowder Milkshake, Dr. Death

We don't have a lot going on this week, but we hope you find something you'll enjoy to watch this week. There is a new Netflix movie called Gunpowder Milkshake, Jack Irish makes his final stand on Acorn, and Dr. Death wreaks havoc on Peacock. And don't forget Schmigadoon on...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

'90s Child Stars: Then and Now

The 1990s was a decade of crushed velvet, rollerblades, grunge and some of the most talented child stars to ever grace our screens. Some ‘90s child stars like Ryan Gosling, Kenan Thompson and Christina Ricci are still acting in hit movies and television series today. Other stars, like Fred Savage, have moved primarily behind the camera.
MoviesFirst Showing

Jake Johnson & Susan Sarandon in Comedy 'Ride the Eagle' Trailer

"Ahhh I'm too stoned for this." Decal Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for an indie heartfelt comedy called Ride the Eagle, from filmmaker Trent O'Donnell, and co-written by the film's star, Jake Johnson. Leif is left with a "conditional inheritance" when his estranged mother Honey dies. Before he can move into her picturesque Yosemite cabin that she left him, he has to complete her elaborate, and sometimes dubious, to-do list. "Life is a long, weird trip." Off he goes to complete her list of things to do. The cast also includes Susan Sarandon, J.K. Simmons, D'Arcy Carden, Cleo King, & Eric Edelstein. Plus one cute black lab doggie. I'm always a fan of these kind of stories about someone being told to go out and rediscover life and try new things, always ending up changed in clever ways. Even better doing that with a dog. Take a look.
MoviesCollider

Jon Hamm and Noah Jupe on ‘No Sudden Move’ and Why They Loved Ed Solomon’s Script

With Steven Soderbergh’s fantastic new movie, No Sudden Move, now streaming on HBO Max, I recently had the opportunity to speak with Jon Hamm and Noah Jupe about making the 1950s-set crime thriller. No Sudden Move was written by Ed Solomon and it’s about a group of small-time criminals who are hired to steal what they think is a simple document in 1954 Detroit. When the plan goes sideways, they’re forced to search for who hired them and for what ultimate purpose and their journey takes them through the race-torn, rapidly changing city. The film also stars Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Bill Duke, Amy Seimetz, Ray Liotta, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and David Harbour.

