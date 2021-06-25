Kentucky Man Gets Another Life Sentence For Murder Of Black Shoppers At Grocery Store

A Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison on murder and burglary charges. 35-year-old Curtis Walker was sentenced Monday on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and first-degree burglary. In October of 2014 a local fisherman found a body at the end of a boat ramp at the Dan River Access, south of Poplar Bluff. The victim was identified as Salvador Ramirez. Ramirez’s residence had also been burglarized and set on fire. Surveillance cameras attached to the house recorded Walker and his co-defendant breaking into the residence. Walker was later arrested after a high speed pursuit in Wright County where he was a passenger in a stolen vehicle. The co-defendant testified that Walker had shot Ramirez and placed him in the river. Information stored on Ramirez’s cell phone also indicated that Walker owed Ramirez money. Walker was found guilty by a New Madrid County jury on April 1st. He was sentenced to 30 years each on the murder and armed criminal action charges, as well as 15 years on the burglary charge.