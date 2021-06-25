Cancel
Kentucky Man Gets Another Life Sentence For Murder Of Black Shoppers At Grocery Store

By The Associated Press
 16 days ago
A white man convicted of fatally shooting two Black shoppers at a Kentucky grocery store was sentenced to life in prison by a federal judge. During the sentencing Thursday, U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom told Gregory Bush that she hopes he learns to “reject” the “hate and bigotry” that led to the murders.

