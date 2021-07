Pre-order our exclusive cyan blue vinyl variant of Catbite's anticipated sophomore album in our store. Philly power-poppy ska band Catbite arrived fully formed on their 2019 self-titled debut album, and after releasing alt-country and hardcore/punk versions of that same album, they've now finally announced their anticipated sophomore LP, Nice One, which is due August 6 via Bad Time Records. We're thrilled to be partnering with the band on an exclusive cyan blue vinyl variant, limited to just 100 copies. Pre-orders are up now. They look like this: