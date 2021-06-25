Cancel
Religion

Henning Church of God Ladies hold June meeting

By Legals
mountainmessenger.com
 15 days ago

The Ladies of the Henning Church of God held their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, June 8, in the church fellowship hall. President Carole Spencer presided and Marty Burns led in prayer. Dyan Hefner brought us our devotion, “What’s Good,” with scripture reference Philippians 4:8. Many things are worthy of grace,...

mountainmessenger.com
#Church Of God#Henning Church#God Ladies#Philippians#Israelites#Maxwelton#A Yard And Bake Sale
