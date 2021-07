We are happy to announce that Nashua will be holding our 4th of July Firework Display on July 4th! There will be no Field Day this year but there will be food sold at the Concession Stand and there will also be food trucks! Doors to Holman Stadium will open at 5pm and there will be a Holman Stadium Hall of Fame Presentation at 8 pm. Fireworks will begin at sunset - approximately 9 pm.