Dear Recycle Lady

Yes, your grill can be recycled. Take it to the Recycle Center, go to the door for aluminum can and push the button. Someone will come to help you. I had a yard sale Saturday and a wonderful event happen! My house painter asked if she could set up a table with 1/2 full cans of paint for free! People took almost all the cans! One guy spent a long time looking so I went over to meet him. He was painting his deck and was studying how to mix different colors to make grey. He took about five cans. Recycling!!! It was a good day.