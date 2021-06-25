Cancel
Environment

Dear Recycle Lady

By Legals
mountainmessenger.com
 15 days ago

Yes, your grill can be recycled. Take it to the Recycle Center, go to the door for aluminum can and push the button. Someone will come to help you. I had a yard sale Saturday and a wonderful event happen! My house painter asked if she could set up a table with 1/2 full cans of paint for free! People took almost all the cans! One guy spent a long time looking so I went over to meet him. He was painting his deck and was studying how to mix different colors to make grey. He took about five cans. Recycling!!! It was a good day.

Teton County, WYbuckrail.com

Textile recycling suspended recycling center

JACKSON, Wyo. — The days of recycling textiles at Teton County Integrated Solid Waste and Recycling (ISWR) are temporarily over. ISWR announced today it is suspending its textile recycling program and will not accept textiles, effective immediately. The program is suspended due to “our partners’ collection facilities reaching storage capacity,”...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

City website promotes recycling

Most people strive to minimize their carbon footprint because it’s the right thing to do, but state law also mandates that Californians sort and dispose of waste properly. Knowing where to put the newspaper you spilled your morning coffee on can be confounding, however. Does it go in the gray garbage bin and eventually become landfill? Or into the blue one, where it might be recycled? Nope. Wet, soiled paper belongs in the green bin, where it will break down along with the yard and food waste to become compost.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Recycled Paper Toothbrushes

The conceptual 'Cycle' toothbrush is a new kind of oral care device designed with the environment and functionality in mind to help address the modern needs of consumers. The toothbrush is constructed using food-grade recycled paper, which enables it to b safely used for brushing one's teeth and easily disposed of after use. The toothbrushes are imagined in sets of four or five individual units that are all connected together and can be easily separated for packing for a trip.
Cass County, IAswiowanewssource.com

Taking a fresh look at recycling

Continuing with the recycling theme, this week I drove twenty six miles roundtrip to take my recyclables to the Cass County Land and Balefill. It seemed like a rather long trip but I piggybacked some town errands and that seemed reasonable. A letter to the editor stated recently how driving...
Ardmore, OKDaily Ardmoreite

Ardmore Recycles: First recycling collection event a success

On Saturday morning, residents from across the area turned up to Thompson Square to drop off their recycling. The event was hosted by the Ardmore Beautification Council in conjunction with Replenysh, and a variety of items such as cardboard, plastics, aluminum and steel cans were collected. ABC Executive Director Julie...
Environmentarlingtonma.gov

Recycling & Trash News

Trash will be delayed the week of July 5th in observance of the 4th of July Independence Day. While the Zero Waste Guide is still being updated, we want to share the holiday delay schedule now. The July 4th Independence Day holiday will be celebrated by the Town Offices and...
Allentown, PAMuhlenberg Weekly

The Sad Fate of “Recyclable” Plastic

It all starts with the story of a plastic bottle. It’s a beautiful, sunny day on Muhlenberg college’s campus, and you decide to run to General’s Quarters to grab a refreshing bottle of lemonade. Once you sip down the very last drop, you chuck it in the recycling bin, feeling great because you know the plastic will end up being reused.
Kauai County, HIkauai.gov

Recycling Programs

Holiday closures, Sunday, July 4th and Monday, July 5th. In observance of Independence Day, County of Kaua‘i offices will be closed on Monday, July 5, along with the following sites:. The Puhi Metals Recycling Center and HI5 Redemption at the Kaua‘i Resource Center will be closed on July 5. The...
Covington, VAcovington.va.us

NEW RECYCLING LOCATION

The City of Covington would like to update our citizens on how the program is going so far. We are. continuing to see an abundant use of the two recycling drop off locations, and we thank our residents for. recycling. We are now opening a single recycling location with a...
EnvironmentPosted by
Hudson Reporter

New Garbage and Recycling Schedules

New garbage and recycling schedules are in effect as of Thursday, July 1. A & L, a local hauling company, has the contracts for picking up both the regular garbage and the recycling. The Department of Public Works developed a new schedule in response to problems that cropped up under...
Adel, IAadeliowa.org

Recycling Stickers Project

A Note From The South Dallas County Landfill About The Recycling Stickers Projects. Our recycling bins are being filled with non-recyclables. Ankeny Sanitation is unable to take it to a recycling center and it goes to a landfill. Neither Ankeny Sanitation nor the South Dallas County Landfill wants this to...
Middletown, RImiddletownri.com

Simple Recycling Service Suspended

The Town was informed by Simple Recycling that it is no longer going to be collecting its pink bags for donated clothing and textiles. Please find other donation opportunities.
Grocery & SupermaketDaily Journal

Bag lady

“Paper or Plastic?” The bagger at the grocery store stared through me and waited for an answer. I was flustered; hadn’t I made enough choices already? The conveyor belt chugged and groaned as it Jetson-ed my purchases along. I wanted to throw them in a paper bag, lug them to the car, toss the bag in the trunk, and haul them home.
EnvironmentAsbury Park Press

What is Plastic Free July—and how to take part

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you’re down for the challenge of taking strides to a healthier world, you can get your feet wet this month, which the 10-year-old Plastic Free Foundation has dubbed “Plastic Free July.”
Environmentmissionks.org

Smart Recycling Workshop

Join the Mission Sustainability Commission for a Smart Recycling Workshop! This free event will share the dos and don’ts for curbside recycling. Reducing contamination in the recycling material stream is critical to making sure the materials can be turned into new products and avoiding the landfill. Join us at the Powell Community Center, at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 20. Light refreshments will be served. This event will be in person. Masks are required when entering the PCC but are optional once you are in the meeting space.
EnvironmentEarth 911

Recycling Mystery: Garden Hoses

Ah summertime, hooking up the sprinkler for the kids to run through, washing the dog in the backyard, filling up the watering can from the hose. But after dragging the hose out of the garage, some of us might notice it has cracks, holes, or leaks. You can try to repair them, but if that doesn’t work, you might be wondering, “What do I do with the old hose?”
Russell County, KYlakercountry.com

County receives recycling grant

The Russell County Fiscal Court will receive a grant for more than $11,000 from the state to purchase recycling equipment with the goal of promoting sustainable regional recycling infrastructure in Kentucky. On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear and Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced nearly $4.8 million in grants...
Dudley, MAdudleyma.gov

Notice to Recycling Center Patrons

Saturday, June 26, 2021 will be the last day that the recycling/transfer permits will be sold at the recycling center. Effective June 29, 2021, permits will be sold on Tuesdays only at the Treasurer/Collector Office during regular business hours. No sticker sales will take place on June 30, July 1-3.
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

Recycling, environment top agenda

ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Commission approved a grant proposal prepared by the county recycling committee and heard a report on water quality in the South Branch from a representative from the state Department of Environmental Protection at their evening meeting on June 22. The recycling committee is seeking a...
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Enzyme-Recycled Plastic Packaging

This PET plastic packaging has been unveiled as a new iteration of recycled plastic packaging that is achieved using a distinct recycling process. The packaging was announced by the Consortium consisting of Carbios, Nestlé Waters, L'Oréal, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe, and is achieved with enzymatically recycled plastic. This material is reported to have characteristics of virgin PET material, but has been recycled from used plastics.

