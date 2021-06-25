Church Bulletin

Annual Ketron Church and Community Homecoming 1902-2011 Sunday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. The annual Ketron Church Homecoming is resuming this year! Please join us once again to celebrate the legacy of the Ketron Church, worship, and reunite with old friends. Masks will be available. The speaker this year will be Mayford Witt of Charleston. Following the worship service, we will gather at the Frank Whanger Picnic Shelter for a Carry-in lunch and a brief business meeting. Everyone is invited to attend. Paper products and utensils will be provided. Please notify Karen West of any persons you would like added to the memorial list. Because the Homecoming was cancelled last year, very few donations were received. Your donations for the upkeep of the church located on Rockland Road, Ronceverte, and the cemetery are more important now than ever before. If you have loved ones buried in the Ketron cemetery and cannot attend, please consider mailing a generous donation to Ketron Church in care of the Ketron Treasurer, Karen West, P.O. Box 251, Ronceverte, WV 24970. We look forward to seeing you!