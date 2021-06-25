Crookshanks wins Golden Membership Key pin
The Williamsburg Ruritan Club awards Margaret Crookshanks with the Golden Membership Key pin. The key is awarded to members who bring two or more members into the club. Once the paperwork is submitted to the Ruritan National Headquarters there is a quarterly drawing held for new member’s names, and the member who brought them in as new members is awarded a prize of $100. Margaret was the lucky person that got the quarterly award. Congratulations!mountainmessenger.com