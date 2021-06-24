Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Overstock's 4th of July sale is huge—and it's happening now

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The 4th of July is about celebrating with friends and family, fireworks and, of course, great savings. Right now, Overstock is getting the party started early with a doozy of a deal, with a 4th of July blowout sale.

www.news-journalonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Memory Foam#Furniture#Reviewed#Led Lights#Rugs And Furniture Get
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
ShoppingFlorida Times-Union

Macy's is having a monster 4th of July sale with deals on home goods galore

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We can always count on Macy’s to come through with an incredible holiday savings event. Take the department store’s July 4th sale, for instance. Along with price of at least 20% across all major categories (and, in some cases, up to 60%!), select sale and clearance items just got an even bigger price cut in celebration of the big day with coupon code FOURTH at checkout, giving shoppers an additional 10%, 15% or 20% off.
ShoppingHerald Tribune

Macy's 4th of July sale: All-Clad cookware is more than 40% off right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Of all the products we use in our home on a daily basis, our cookware just might take the heaviest beating. If you're working with scuffed-up pots or baking pans that have literally begun to curl up in the oven, it might be time to show your kitchen essentials some love. Lest you wind up having to replace it all six months down the road again, however, it's a wise idea to invest in some top-quality pieces that will last you for the long haul. You won't even have to look too hard to find it, since Macy's is currently running some incredible price drops on coveted All-Clad cookware as part of its huge.
Beauty & FashionDaytona Beach News-Journal

Coach Outlet purses are on mega-clearance right now for this 4th of July sale

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It’s always a happy day when Coach Outlet has a savings event. The retailer's 4th of July sale, however, has us feeling positively giddy. Not only are most items coming in at 75% off their usual selling price (!), you can also grab 15% off your order with coupon code STARS15 at checkout as part of the retailer's holiday special.
ShoppingPosted by
TechRadar

Lowe's 4th of July sale 2021: the best deals available today

We're still a few days away from the official date itself, but the Lowe's 4th of July sale has already launched over at the online store. If the yard could use a spruce up, or you're on the hunt for some cheap appliances then you'll find plenty of options - all of which we've rounded up just down below. Because there are literally thousands of items on sale right now, we've separated every category of the Lowe's 4th of July sale out to help save our readers some time, and hopefully some cash too.
ShoppingForbes

Wayfair’s 4th Of July Sale Is Already Live—Here’s What To Buy

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. July 4 doesn’t arrive until this coming Sunday, but you can already shop an assortment of savings events in...
ShoppingThrillist

BioLite's 4th of July Sale Is Here to Upgrade Your Outdoor Adventures

BioLite exists at the often unoccupied intersection of technology and backcountry camping. It's like if the Apple Store sold backpacking gear. The company offers gadgets like portable stoves that run on twigs and kindling, solar powered batteries, rechargeable headlamps, and even a packable solar powered lighting kit. As you can...
ShoppingDetroit Free Press

There's a huge Macy's Black Friday sale happening in July—all the best deals to shop

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Black Friday is, without a doubt, the biggest savings event of the year—but it's still a ways away. If you simply can't wait till the end of the year to snag the best and biggest deals, however, we've got some good news for you: You don't have to. Macy’s just launched an epic Macy’s Black Friday sale in July, and the markdowns are incredible.
Video GamesIGN

Best Buy's 4th of July Sale has Deals on Games and More

It's 4th of July weekend, and that means fireworks, cookouts, and sales at participating retailers. One retailer that is very much participating is Best Buy. You can find discounts on Nintendo Switch games, computers, and more during Best Buy's 4th of July sale. The deals end Monday, so grab what you want before then.
ShoppingGamespot

The Best 4th Of July Sales Happening Now

Though Prime Day just ended, the deals aren't slowing down as we head into July, and as the US prepares for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, retailers are kicking their annual Fourth of July sales into high gear. Whether you're planning for some outdoor fun or escaping the heat indoors, there are plenty of Fourth of July sales to take advantage of, from deals on tech and PC gear to furniture, mattresses, and even meal kits. The Fourth of July deals bonanza includes sales from major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart along with an eclectic mix of other stores, like eBay, Wayfair, and Newegg. For those shopping for Fourth of July laptop or computer deals, tech brands like HP and Lenovo are offering sales of their own, so it's worth shopping all the July 4th deals while you can. Most sales run through this weekend and end on Monday. Here's a quick look at some of the best Fourth of July deals and sales we're seeing this year.
ShoppingForbes

16 4th Of July Mattress Sales To Shop Now Through Independence Day

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. If a big part of your July 4 weekend plans involve catching up on some much-needed Z’s, you’ll need a mattress...
ShoppingETOnline.com

Pool Floats Are Up to 25% Off at Funboy's 4th of July Sale

4th of July is coming up! Right now, everyone's planning cookouts with plenty of pool time built in to the party, so don't forget the pool floats! Whether you're planning a pool party or you just want to lounge in the water this summer, there are tons of unique and fun floats to make spending time in the water more enjoyable.
ShoppingCNN

Wayfair’s 4th of July sale is the perfect excuse to redecorate

Summer is the best time for a seasonal redecorating frenzy. Swap that Sherpa for linen, create an outdoor oasis with new patio furniture or embrace sunshine in your color palette — the choices are endless. Whether you want to add minimal new touches or turn your home into a beachy vacation retreat, Wayfair’s massive Fourth of July sale is here to help.
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

Amazon’s 4th of July Sale Is Full of Great TVs, All at Prime Day Prices

These days, with huge sales happening on major holidays—including July 4th—you can practically bet on getting a deal on the TV you've been eyeing. This year, Amazon is offering big discounts on tons of the most popular smart TVs from top-brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. Whether you're looking for something basic and affordable for a spare bedroom or want to splurge on an 85-inch set for a cinematic experience in the living room, read on for our top recommendations on the best TVs on sale right now to buy before they're out of stock.
MakeupPosted by
Glamour

The Sephora 4th of July Sale Is Here, and It’s a Hot One

After a series of heat waves, the universe has finally blessed us with the Sephora 4th of July sale. Karma? Is that you? Either way, we’ll take the major discounts of up to 50% off (!) on some of our favorite beauty products, from a super-powered retinol serum to the bold lipsticks that we so missed over the past year and change.
ShoppingCNET

Deals from Overstock's massive July 4 sale: Rugs, wall clocks, floor mirrors and more

If your living room need a design upgrade, your bedroom needs to be a little cozier or you want something to make your dining room pop, check out Overstock's spectacular July 4 sale, which is still active. The retailer is offering up to 70% off on thousands of select items, including rugs, mirrors, wall clocks and other home decor. New customers can also get an additional 15% off their next order when they sign up for the email newsletter, and shipping is free.

Comments / 0

Community Policy