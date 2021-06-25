For the love of art

AMBOY — If you’ve taken a stroll along Main Street and have been accustomed to window shopping or stopping into a favorite spot there is no doubt that you’ve passed by the Amboy Arts and Antiques store. Walk in, and be consumed by a wonderfully diverse collection of antique furniture such as; dressers, chairs, and tables, some over a 100 years old. You’ll also find glasswork, cast iron items, records, books and pottery. The walls are adorned with photos and various types of artwork, much of it created by owners Shirley Guay and Rosalie Koldan in their art studio in the back of the store.