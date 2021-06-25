Cancel
Music

Feast Your Ears on Turkish Producer Serhat Durmus’ Debut Album

By Ali Mooney
edmidentity.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s so much talent all around the globe and Serhat Durmus is an artist you need to know after the release of his debut album, Arres. Nothing beats discovering a new artist, especially one’s from the places we least expect. Talent knows no boundaries and the unique sounds of dance music can be found in all corners of the globe – you just have to take the time to look, but it’s always worth it. A good example of this is Serhat Durmus, an artist emerging on the scene from Turkey who is making a huge splash with his sound. Bringing clean, gorgeous soundscapes along with him, this artist is sure to send goosebumps throughout your body and absolutely needs to be on your radar.

#Electronic Music#Dance Music#Soundcloud#Turkish#Amuse Records#Noes#Social Media
