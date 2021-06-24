Preparing for Tomorrow’s Pandemics, Today

Coronaviruses (CoV) often jump from one host to another to cause new diseases. At least five novel CoV have emerged in the past 20 years, including the SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 pandemic. What can we do to prepare for tomorrow’s pandemics now? Timothy P. Sheahan, an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health, discussed how the generation of robust in vitro and in vivo models of CoV disease are essential to accelerate the development of drugs and vaccines. Shehan's virtual talk looks at how development of antiviral strategies that are effective against all the CoV that we know about today are also likely to work against those that may emerge in the future.