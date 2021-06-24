Sierra Space: New Nuclear Propulsion System as Part of DARPA’s DRACO Program
Sierra Space Provides Integration Services for New Nuclear Propulsion System as Part of DARPA’s DRACO Program. LOUISVILLE, Colo. (June 24, 2021) – Sierra Space, the new commercial space subsidiary of global aerospace and national security leader Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), will supply the propulsion components and integration services for a Nuclear Thermal Propulsion (NTP) system under a recent contract with General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS). GA-EMS and Sierra Space will develop and demonstrate an on-orbit NTP system for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) program called Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations (DRACO).forum.nasaspaceflight.com
