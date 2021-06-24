Sierra Space: New Nuclear Propulsion System as Part of DARPA’s DRACO Program

Kerbal Space Program is a gateway drug to aerospace. In my ten years of streaming it, teaching it, and using it as a teaching aid, I’ve lost count of the number of people who’ve told me the game was a key reason they ended up building rockets for real. I wouldn’t be surprised if, in the next few decades, we begin to see astronauts who got their first experiences in rocket science through playing Kerbal Space Program. And as long as that’s not their only experience, I’m sure they’ll do fine.