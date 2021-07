The end of June is upon us which means the All Star Break is just around the corner. Right about now is usually when I find that higher end players are getting moved up or down dynasty and keeper rankings based on their performance. Even just a few weeks back you could argue that the sample size is too small and chalk things up to a slow or hot start. However, with every week that passes that sample size grows and eventually you reach a threshold of information that can justify a rankings or valuation adjustment. For me, this becomes a battle between my head and my heart as I find it particularly difficult to downgrade players who just a couple months back I may have seen as stars.