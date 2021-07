VR has a ton of capabilities. Sure, they almost always involve shooting a laser, telepathically opening doors, swinging a virtual object, and using crude physics, but otherwise you can do almost anything. When you set that technology in the realm of cartoons, well… then really can do anything. Logic will no longer hold you back. That is what is in store for you when you pick up Sam and Max: This Time It’s Virtual, which comes out next month. It will debut on Oculus, Steam, and Vive, before coming to PSVR at a later date.