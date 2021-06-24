Manasota Chess Center opens for all skill levels

As it continues to launch new programs and expand existing ones to better serve the community—thanks to the $10 million gift from MacKenzie Scott last year—Goodwill Manasota is expanding the scope of its JobsPlus Language (JPL) program to hire, train and retain workers with no, or extremely limited, English fluency. The overall goals of the JobsPlus Language program are to serve 50 limited-English proficiency team members, to graduate 10 JPL team members into other job slots and additional job skills training programs, to provide an internal pathway to better wages, and to offer an immersion model that can improve overall English proficiency in Manatee County. According to U.S. Census data, a language other than English is spoken at home in nearly 18 percent of households in Manatee County (between 2015-2019, for ages five-plus).