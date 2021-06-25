Avantika Finds Her Voice in Disney Channel's First 'Spin' Trailer (Exclusive)

Everyone loves Spider-Man, and for good reason. He's got cool powers, a fun personality, and a slick costume. Most of all though he's a great friend, and that's why other heroes from the Marvel Universe love to team up with him. You can see that in action thanks to Disney Junior's new animated series Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and in the lead up to the big premiere Disney is releasing some delightful new animated shorts, and we've got an exclusive look at one of the shorts, which features the debut of none other than Black Panther.