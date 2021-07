There's nothing quite like a thick, flavorful layer of homemade strawberry jam smeared across the top of gooey peanut butter slathered on top of warm crunchy toast or a bagel. Even saltine crackers are pretty tasty with some bright red ooey-gooey strawberry jam spread across each one. Most of us gravitate toward the glass jars of jelly or jam found on grocery store shelves, but truly, nothing can compare to homemade jam. Believe it or not, the process to make homemade jam is quite easy. Even sweeter than the jam itself is that it takes a mere 10 minutes to prep your ingredients and 17 minutes to whip up a batch of this homemade strawberry jam.