Dad didn’t come to any of my tea parties and he never tied ribbons in my hair. It took him losing his mind for me to change mine. Most of the time I went out of my way to avoid being around him — mostly because he'd speak the truth — and I wasn’t ready to hear it, much less face it. If someone had told me 45 years ago, when I was a teenager, the day would come I'd be wishing for just one more lecture from him, I wouldn't have believed a word of it.