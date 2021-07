REGION — Early on in Emily Norkowski’s track and field career at Forest Area it was apparent she was going to be special. Norkowski made an immediate impact for the Warriors as a freshman, showing huge potential as she put herself among the top hurdlers and jumpers in the Ski Valley Conference. Over the next few seasons that potential was realized, culminating with this year as she helped lead one of the most successful Forest Area girls track teams in years and also stamped her name in the record books, capping off her career with a bang. For that, Norkowski is the All-Area Girls Track Athlete of the Year.