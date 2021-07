BYU athletes from several sports competed to earn a spot to represent their country at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo with the games less than a month away. Courtney Wayment finished fourth in the women’s steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon, on June 24, just one place out of the Team USA qualifying spots. Wayment’s performance still stood out even though she narrowly missed an Olympic spot, as her 9:23.09 time broke her own BYU record and ranks third all-time in collegiate history.