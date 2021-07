Michael Punke is one of the most interesting and well-rounded writers in America. He was born in Wyoming, graduated Cornell Law and then went on to work in the Clinton and later Obama White Houses, serving as the Deputy United States Trade Representative and ambassador to the W.T.O. At some point, while flying in an airplane, he came up with the idea to write a novel about the frontiersman Hugh Glass. That book, The Revenant, came out in 2002, and would find a second life in 2015, when the Mexican director Alejandro G. Iñárritu adapted it for the big screen, with Leonardo DiCaprio portraying Glass in an Oscar-winning performance.