In the “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” Night in Dell Rapids, the Mudcats shutout PBR 10-0. Mark Abrahamson and Nate Henry smacked home runs in the win. Dalton Lehnen had 20 strikeouts in seven innings of work. Only one batter was able to escape striking out when Lehnen was on the mound. The Mudcats stay home on Sunday and host Madison, while PBR visits the Gamecocks.